F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

FFIV stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.40. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.58. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

