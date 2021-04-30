F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.360-2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.17 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

