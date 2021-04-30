F3Logic LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.