Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

