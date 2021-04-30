Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Exxe Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
