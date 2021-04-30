Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

