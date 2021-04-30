Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.31.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.