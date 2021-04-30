Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $237.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.31.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $176.27 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares during the period. Emerson Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.