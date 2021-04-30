eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $732,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,862,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

EXPI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

