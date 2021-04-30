Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab Sells 50,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.