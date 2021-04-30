Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 23,690 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

