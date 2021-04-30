Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NYSE:PWR opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

