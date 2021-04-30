Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

