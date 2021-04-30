Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 175.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.