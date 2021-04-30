Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 295.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,259 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.