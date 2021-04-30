Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

