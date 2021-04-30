Exchange Income’s (EIF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.35.

EIF stock opened at C$38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.50. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

