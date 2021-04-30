Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Tarkett from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TKFTF stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. Tarkett has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

