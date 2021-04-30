Evercore ISI Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$37.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a na rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.07.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$32.90 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.25.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

