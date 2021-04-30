Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

