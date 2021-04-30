ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading 1.8% Higher

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.43. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.