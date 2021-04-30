Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $14.71 million and $1.90 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00009156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

