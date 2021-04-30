Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading Down 7.7%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.55. 2,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

ETH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $714.41 million, a P/E ratio of 190.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

