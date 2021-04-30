ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWAY. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $30.75 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

