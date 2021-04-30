Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $72.11

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $74.47. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

