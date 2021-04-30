Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.840-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.17. 504,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

