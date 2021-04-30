Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.860-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.72. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,226. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

