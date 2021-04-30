ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.63. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 22,820 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $164.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

