Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

EBKDY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 18,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

