Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $169.29 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.07 and a 200 day moving average of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Medpace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

