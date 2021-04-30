Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $728.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 20.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 102,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.