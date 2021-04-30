Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Entegris, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.