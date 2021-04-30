Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for eBay Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

