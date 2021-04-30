Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $17,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $6,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.