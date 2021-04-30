EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,178. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

