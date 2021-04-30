EOS Force (EOSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $94,943.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $16.37 million and $94,943.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

