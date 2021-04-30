Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS EUBG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,419. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
