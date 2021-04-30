Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS EUBG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,419. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela.

