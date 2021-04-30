Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.80. 24,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,309. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

