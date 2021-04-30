Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. 5,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,746. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

