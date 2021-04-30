Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.32 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 909,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,183. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

