Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ESVIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,082. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

