EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.