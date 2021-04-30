Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $171.10, but opened at $158.61. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $148.71, with a volume of 97,600 shares traded.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
