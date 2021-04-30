Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $171.10, but opened at $158.61. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $148.71, with a volume of 97,600 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

