ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.94 ($12.87).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.79.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

