Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ENTA stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.