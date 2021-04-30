Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.02

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.02 and traded as high as C$39.31. Empire shares last traded at C$39.03, with a volume of 487,426 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMP.A shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

