Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

