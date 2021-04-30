Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BIGC opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,518,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,030,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

