Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Elixinol Global stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 93,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,050. Elixinol Global has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

