Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.90. 54,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.