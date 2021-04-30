Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 57,673 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 57,673 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $183,976.87.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.26 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

